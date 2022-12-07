Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €120.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($126.32) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($135.79) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($127.37) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($107.37) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($122.11) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Krones Stock Performance

Shares of KRN stock opened at €107.10 ($112.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Krones has a 52 week low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a 52 week high of €110.00 ($115.79). The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.96.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

