Warburg Research Reiterates €14.80 Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been given a €14.80 ($15.58) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.74) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €13.40 ($14.11) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.79) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Südzucker Stock Down 0.1 %

SZU opened at €13.74 ($14.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.75 ($10.26) and a fifty-two week high of €15.72 ($16.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.22 and its 200 day moving average is €13.48.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

