Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €47.20 by Berenberg Bank

Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) received a €47.20 ($49.68) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($49.47) target price on shares of Talanx in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of TLX stock opened at €43.66 ($45.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.29. Talanx has a 12 month low of €33.44 ($35.20) and a 12 month high of €44.42 ($46.76).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

