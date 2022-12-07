Baader Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €82.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €82.00 ($86.32) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LEG. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €61.82 ($65.07) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($103.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €62.67 and a 200 day moving average of €74.94.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

