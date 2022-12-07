Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given New GBX 625 Price Target at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLEN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.80) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.46) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($8.05) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 607.50 ($7.41).

Glencore Stock Performance

LON:GLEN traded down GBX 9.90 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 546.20 ($6.66). 16,501,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,374,027. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 354.10 ($4.32) and a one year high of GBX 571.80 ($6.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £70.32 billion and a PE ratio of 552.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 508.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 485.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

