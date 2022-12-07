Glencore’s (GLEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($6.83) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GLEN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($8.05) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.46) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 607.50 ($7.41).

Shares of LON:GLEN traded down GBX 9.90 ($0.12) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 546.20 ($6.66). 16,501,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,374,027. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 508.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 485.10. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 354.10 ($4.32) and a one year high of GBX 571.80 ($6.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.45.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

