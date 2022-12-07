KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Needham & Company LLC

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter worth $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

