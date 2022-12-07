KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Needham & Company LLC

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
KVH Industries Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.