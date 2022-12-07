Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Lowered to 375.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQNR. DNB Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.22.
NYSE:EQNR opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
