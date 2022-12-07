888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) PT Lowered to GBX 295

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 355 ($4.33) to GBX 295 ($3.60) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EIHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 888 from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 888 from GBX 296 ($3.61) to GBX 230 ($2.80) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

