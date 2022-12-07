UBS Group Trims H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Target Price to 28.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from 33.00 to 28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 46.00 to 43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 36.00 to 31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

Shares of HLUYY opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

