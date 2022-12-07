Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $33,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after purchasing an additional 604,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after buying an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,551,000 after buying an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after buying an additional 683,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.