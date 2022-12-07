Sei Investments Co. Has $33.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,865 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $33,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.