Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 838,060 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $32,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CL King cut Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

