Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,289 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of KLA worth $33,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 403.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in KLA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in KLA by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in KLA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.61.

KLA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $383.24 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.