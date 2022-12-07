Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,770 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.36% of Elanco Animal Health worth $33,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Insider Activity

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $938,930. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.37, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

