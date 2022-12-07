Sei Investments Co. Has $33.81 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $33,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $217,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $63.04 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,829 shares of company stock worth $56,503,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.