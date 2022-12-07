Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,810 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.63% of Oshkosh worth $34,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,196.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

Shares of OSK opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $125.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

