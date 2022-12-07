Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Sempra worth $34,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 16.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 18.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sempra by 128.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $162.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.44. Sempra has a 52 week low of $124.44 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.