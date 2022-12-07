Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,512 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of Camden Property Trust worth $36,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPT opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.95. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.83.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

