Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,654 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after acquiring an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,314,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.19.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,385,425 shares of company stock worth $109,111,174 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GS opened at $362.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

