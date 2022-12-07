Sei Investments Co. Has $36.94 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $36,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $349.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.09 and its 200 day moving average is $335.26. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.