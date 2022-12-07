Lee Enterprises (LEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lee Enterprises Stock Down 2.0 %
LEE stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $104.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
