Lee Enterprises (LEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 2.0 %

LEE stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $104.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

About Lee Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Lee Enterprises by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 543,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lee Enterprises by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.