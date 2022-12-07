Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.86

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.86 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01), with a volume of 106,713 shares trading hands.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 518.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

