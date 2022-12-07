Bodycote (LON:BOY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $558.30

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 558.30 ($6.81) and traded as high as GBX 608.50 ($7.42). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.32), with a volume of 419,625 shares trading hands.

BOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.01) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.26) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 748 ($9.12).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 533.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 558.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,857.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

