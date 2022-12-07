Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.38

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.38 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 42.80 ($0.52). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 40.10 ($0.49), with a volume of 52,230 shares traded.

Hansard Global Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £55.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,346.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36.

Hansard Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 7.68%. Hansard Global’s payout ratio is presently 148.33%.

Hansard Global Company Profile

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

