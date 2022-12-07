Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.52

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.52 and traded as low as $25.46. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 89,170 shares changing hands.

Teucrium Corn Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49.

Get Teucrium Corn Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 909.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 208.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 2,207.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.