Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.05

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.05 and traded as low as C$6.65. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 119,240 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Extendicare Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$558.19 million and a P/E ratio of 665.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.11.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

About Extendicare

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,800.00%.

(Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

