High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.78

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.78 and traded as high as C$14.39. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.89, with a volume of 11,077 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of C$460.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.78.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,242.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,754.29. In other High Liner Foods news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at C$100,080. Also, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$52,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at C$161,754.29.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

