Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.84

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.84 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.34). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.34), with a volume of 71,915 shares changing hands.

Serabi Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.11 million and a PE ratio of 466.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.84.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary property is the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil. The company was formerly known as Serabi Mining Limited and changed its name to Serabi Gold plc in October 2011.

