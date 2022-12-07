WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,393.34

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,393.34 ($16.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,473.50 ($17.97). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,465 ($17.86), with a volume of 344,876 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($26.58) to GBX 1,975 ($24.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($23.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($22.44) to GBX 1,390 ($16.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 2,000 ($24.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,944.17 ($23.71).

WH Smith Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 4,069.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,277.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,393.34.

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at WH Smith

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.64%.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,393 ($16.99) per share, with a total value of £41,790 ($50,957.20). In related news, insider Annette Court acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,393 ($16.99) per share, for a total transaction of £41,790 ($50,957.20). Also, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.06) per share, with a total value of £20,985 ($25,588.34).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

