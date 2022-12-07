CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.16

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$63.16 and traded as low as C$62.06. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$62.54, with a volume of 215,748 shares trading hands.

CCL.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.16.

In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total transaction of C$997,265.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,549 shares in the company, valued at C$5,871,588.02. In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total transaction of C$997,265.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,549 shares in the company, valued at C$5,871,588.02. Also, Senior Officer Nicolangelo Vecchiarelli sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$931,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$224,250. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $2,059,234 over the last 90 days.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

