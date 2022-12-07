Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $217.17

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.17 ($2.65) and traded as low as GBX 203.90 ($2.49). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 208.60 ($2.54), with a volume of 5,062,828 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.24) to GBX 259 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253.38 ($3.09).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 217.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,043.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

In other news, insider Penny James sold 218,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £484,048.80 ($590,231.44).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

