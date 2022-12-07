Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.79

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.79 and traded as low as C$2.21. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 8,759 shares traded.

Indigo Books & Music Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.72 million and a P/E ratio of 27.75.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

