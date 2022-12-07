Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $105.36

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.36 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 114.93 ($1.40). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 1,309,327 shares traded.

Elementis Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.33. The company has a market cap of £649.28 million and a P/E ratio of 335.33.

Insider Transactions at Elementis

In other news, insider Ralph Hewins acquired 33,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £29,745.76 ($36,270.89).

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

