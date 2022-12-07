Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.65

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.65 and traded as high as C$15.09. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.79, with a volume of 147,065 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

