MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.37

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$56.37 and traded as high as C$60.55. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$59.00, with a volume of 25,565 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$66.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.37.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

