MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.37

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$56.37 and traded as high as C$60.55. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$59.00, with a volume of 25,565 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$66.43.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.37.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

