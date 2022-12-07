Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $190.40

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.40 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.38). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.33), with a volume of 647,738 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MONY shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 275 ($3.35) to GBX 240 ($2.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($2.80) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 257.50 ($3.14).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 190.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,736.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone bought 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £39,748.74 ($48,468.16).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

