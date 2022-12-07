Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.25

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.25 and traded as high as C$45.02. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$44.15, with a volume of 87,764 shares trading hands.

UNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

