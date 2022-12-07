Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.58

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.58 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.55 ($0.12), with a volume of 2,282,909 shares traded.

Shanta Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £96.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

