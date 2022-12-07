ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.37. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 235,951 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.
Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
