ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.37. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 235,951 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

