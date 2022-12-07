SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.12

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.12 and traded as low as C$12.07. SunOpta shares last traded at C$12.30, with a volume of 69,444 shares changing hands.

SunOpta Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -208.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

In related news, Senior Officer David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.97, for a total transaction of C$64,825.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$684,922.68.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

