Artilium (LON:ARTA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.80

Artilium plc (LON:ARTA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.80 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 22.80 ($0.28). Artilium shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.28), with a volume of 68,300 shares traded.
Artilium Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.80.
About Artilium
Artilium plc operates in the business to business communications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software solutions, such as disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged services and applications. It operates through three segments: Artilium, United Telecom, and Comsys.
