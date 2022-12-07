Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.10

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $0.94. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 3,610 shares.

Schmitt Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schmitt Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Schmitt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.