Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $658.08

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 658.08 ($8.02) and traded as low as GBX 616.30 ($7.51). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 630 ($7.68), with a volume of 12,122 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on MTW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Mattioli Woods Trading Down 0.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 599.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 657.30. The stock has a market cap of £320.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Mattioli Woods Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli acquired 36,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £198,217.08 ($241,698.67).
About Mattioli Woods
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
