IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.65

Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.65 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 16.55 ($0.20). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.70 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,116,402 shares.

IGas Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.26 million and a P/E ratio of 83.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IGas Energy news, insider Frances Ward bought 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £450.16 ($548.91).

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

