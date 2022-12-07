Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $829.26

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 829.26 ($10.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,029 ($12.55). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,011 ($12.33), with a volume of 313,024 shares.

DNLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,230 ($15.00) to GBX 1,130 ($13.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($13.78) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.41) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,212 ($14.78).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 877.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 829.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a GBX 26 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.58%.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($11.30), for a total value of £436,654.08 ($532,440.04). Also, insider Andy Harrison bought 33,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £248,380.88 ($302,866.58).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

