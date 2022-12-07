Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.31

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.31 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.35). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.38), with a volume of 56,836 shares trading hands.

Ilika Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.42 million and a PE ratio of -8.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

About Ilika

(Get Rating)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

