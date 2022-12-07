Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.05

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.05 and traded as low as $18.01. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 34,044 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $264.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

