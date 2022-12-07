Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.60

Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.60 and traded as low as $9.84. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 98,010 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SGC. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Superior Group of Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.02%.

In related news, Director Todd E. Siegel acquired 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,002.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,426.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 81,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.