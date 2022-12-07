The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.45

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.45 and traded as low as $48.00. The InterGroup shares last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 2,197 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46.

In other news, Director John C. Love sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 3,033.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The InterGroup were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

